Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,455 ($19.01), with a volume of 12,984 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.83 million and a P/E ratio of 116.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,373.53.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.