GoNetwork Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $129,785.03 and approximately $130,162.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,056.02 or 0.99719809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

