Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

ABG opened at $197.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.32. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

