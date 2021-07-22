Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

