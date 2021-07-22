Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 78,212 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,716,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.