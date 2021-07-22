Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

