Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 27,633 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

