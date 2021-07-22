Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 226,817 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

