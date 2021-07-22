Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 166,002 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.51% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $973.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

