Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

