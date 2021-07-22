Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

