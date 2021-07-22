Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 4.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $61.92. Approximately 15,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 838,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

