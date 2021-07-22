Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $361.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $365.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

