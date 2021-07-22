Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $708.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 208.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.89. 3,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,649. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -244.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

