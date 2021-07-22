Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.