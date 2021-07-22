Gerald Hellerman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPE opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

