Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 44,034 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Waitr worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of WTRH opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.