Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Peoples Financial Services worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

