Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

