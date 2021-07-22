Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

