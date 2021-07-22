Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% to $18.2-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.67 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 27,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 371.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.04 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

