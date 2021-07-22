Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.19 billion-$18.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS.

GPC opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

