Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

