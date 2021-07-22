Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 4,514,090 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,514,090 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 3.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 6.53% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $909,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $55,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 11,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,807. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

