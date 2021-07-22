Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 106,009 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,009 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. 197,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,004,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $604.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

