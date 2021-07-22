Generation Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,444,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,794,000. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 1.72% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

