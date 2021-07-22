Generation Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254,851 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 2.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $669,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 5,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,710. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

