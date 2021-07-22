Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $274,220.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $274,220.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.30 or 0.00846244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

