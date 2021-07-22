GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

