Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 139,763 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary S. Gillheeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

