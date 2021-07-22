Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Up 0.9%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 11,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 39,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

GNENF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

