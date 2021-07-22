Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Up 19%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) rose 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 294,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 394,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

BRPHF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

