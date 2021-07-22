G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.34. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.63.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

