FY2022 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Raised by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

MAN opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.25. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

