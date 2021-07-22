FY2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

BKR stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

