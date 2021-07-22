Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.56 and last traded at $137.36. 96,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,279,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

