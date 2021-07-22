Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.56 and last traded at $137.36. 96,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,279,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.48.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.72.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Further Reading: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.