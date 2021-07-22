Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 1,049,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,159. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

