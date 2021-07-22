Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $296.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

