FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 167,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,131,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FSD Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

