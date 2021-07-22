Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69.

