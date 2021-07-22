Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

