Friendz Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $700,166.26 and $44,061.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00819468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,690,651 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

