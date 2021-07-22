Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

