Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.