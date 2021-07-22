Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $36.50 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.