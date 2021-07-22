Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.50.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$188.36 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$182.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

