Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.42. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

