Fractal Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $33,280.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.74 or 1.00180305 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

