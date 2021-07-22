Fortuna Price Hits $0.0004 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $201,230.98 and $434.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00864425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

