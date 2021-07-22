FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

TXRH opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

